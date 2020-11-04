Earnings results for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Kaman last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business earned $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kaman has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Kaman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kaman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.13%. The high price target for KAMN is $55.00 and the low price target for KAMN is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kaman has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Kaman has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $44.31. Kaman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kaman has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kaman is 49.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kaman will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that Kaman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

In the past three months, Kaman insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $467,700.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kaman is held by insiders. 91.11% of the stock of Kaman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN



Earnings for Kaman are expected to grow by 21.74% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Kaman is 6.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Kaman is 6.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.92. Kaman has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

