Earnings results for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

KAR Auction Services last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business earned $419 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. Its revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. KAR Auction Services has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.5. KAR Auction Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KAR Auction Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.74%. The high price target for KAR is $25.00 and the low price target for KAR is $13.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KAR Auction Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.17, KAR Auction Services has a forecasted upside of 36.7% from its current price of $15.48. KAR Auction Services has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services does not currently pay a dividend. KAR Auction Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

In the past three months, KAR Auction Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of KAR Auction Services is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR



Earnings for KAR Auction Services are expected to grow by 81.08% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 81.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of KAR Auction Services is 81.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.99. KAR Auction Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KAR Auction Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

