Earnings results for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

KBR last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. KBR has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year. KBR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KBR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.47%. The high price target for KBR is $34.00 and the low price target for KBR is $25.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR pays a meaningful dividend of 1.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KBR has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KBR is 23.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KBR will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.51% next year. This indicates that KBR will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KBR (NYSE:KBR)

In the past three months, KBR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $58,636.00 in company stock. Only 0.97% of the stock of KBR is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of KBR (NYSE:KBR



Earnings for KBR are expected to grow by 18.18% in the coming year, from $1.65 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of KBR is -101.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KBR is -101.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KBR has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

