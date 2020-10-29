Earnings results for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Kellogg last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Kellogg has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kellogg in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.46%. The high price target for K is $79.00 and the low price target for K is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kellogg has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.40, Kellogg has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $63.49. Kellogg has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg pays a meaningful dividend of 3.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kellogg has been increasing its dividend for 15 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kellogg is 57.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kellogg will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.43% next year. This indicates that Kellogg will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K)

In the past three months, Kellogg insiders have sold 19,020.43% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $189,036.00 in company stock and sold $36,144,500.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Kellogg is held by insiders. 85.26% of the stock of Kellogg is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kellogg (NYSE:K



Earnings for Kellogg are expected to grow by 0.25% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $3.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 20.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Kellogg is 20.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 34.63. Kellogg has a PEG Ratio of 2.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kellogg has a P/B Ratio of 6.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here