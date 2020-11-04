Earnings results for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Kennedy-Wilson last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The business earned $106.90 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Kennedy-Wilson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.61%. The high price target for KW is $24.00 and the low price target for KW is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kennedy-Wilson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.33, Kennedy-Wilson has a forecasted upside of 57.6% from its current price of $14.17. Kennedy-Wilson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kennedy-Wilson has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 28.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kennedy-Wilson will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.29% next year. This indicates that Kennedy-Wilson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

In the past three months, Kennedy-Wilson insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,271,100.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.70% of the stock of Kennedy-Wilson is held by insiders. 80.10% of the stock of Kennedy-Wilson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW



Earnings for Kennedy-Wilson are expected to grow by 84.06% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 15.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Kennedy-Wilson is 15.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Kennedy-Wilson has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here