Earnings results for Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Key Tronic last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Key Tronic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Dividend Strength: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic does not currently pay a dividend. Key Tronic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

In the past three months, Key Tronic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by insiders. 47.20% of the stock of Key Tronic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC



The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 20.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Key Tronic is 20.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Key Tronic has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

