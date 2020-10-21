Earnings results for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KeyCorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.24%. The high price target for KEY is $44.00 and the low price target for KEY is $10.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” KeyCorp also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

KeyCorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.30, KeyCorp has a forecasted upside of 32.2% from its current price of $13.08. KeyCorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KeyCorp has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of KeyCorp is 41.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KeyCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.92% next year. This indicates that KeyCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

In the past three months, KeyCorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,429.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of KeyCorp is held by insiders. 79.72% of the stock of KeyCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY



Earnings for KeyCorp are expected to grow by 28.71% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of KeyCorp is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of KeyCorp is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. KeyCorp has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KeyCorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here