Earnings results for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Keysight Technologies last released its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Keysight Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Keysight Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Keysight Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.79%. The high price target for KEYS is $135.00 and the low price target for KEYS is $112.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Keysight Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.55, Keysight Technologies has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $117.56. Keysight Technologies has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Keysight Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

In the past three months, Keysight Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Keysight Technologies is held by insiders. 86.91% of the stock of Keysight Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS



Earnings for Keysight Technologies are expected to grow by 16.32% in the coming year, from $4.29 to $4.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Keysight Technologies is 36.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Keysight Technologies is 36.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 71.73. Keysight Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Keysight Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

