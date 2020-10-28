Earnings results for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Analyst Opinion on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.99%. The high price target for KRC is $94.00 and the low price target for KRC is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kilroy Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.36, Kilroy Realty has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $47.71. Kilroy Realty has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.10%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kilroy Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kilroy Realty is 51.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kilroy Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.75% next year. This indicates that Kilroy Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

In the past three months, Kilroy Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.22% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by insiders. 95.74% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kilroy Realty are expected to grow by 8.65% in the coming year, from $3.70 to $4.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 29.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 29.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Kilroy Realty has a PEG Ratio of 2.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kilroy Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

