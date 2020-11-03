Earnings results for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Kimball Electronics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company earned $286.16 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Kimball Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimball Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.39%. The high price target for KE is $17.00 and the low price target for KE is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kimball Electronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Kimball Electronics has a forecasted upside of 34.4% from its current price of $12.65. Kimball Electronics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Kimball Electronics does not currently pay a dividend. Kimball Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Kimball Electronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.45% of the stock of Kimball Electronics is held by insiders. 61.16% of the stock of Kimball Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Kimball Electronics is 17.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Kimball Electronics is 17.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 60.65. Kimball Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

