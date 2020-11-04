Earnings results for Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Kimball International last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.07 million for the quarter. Kimball International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Kimball International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimball International in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Kimball International.

Dividend Strength: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimball International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

In the past three months, Kimball International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Kimball International is held by insiders. 66.83% of the stock of Kimball International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL



The P/E ratio of Kimball International is 9.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Kimball International is 9.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Kimball International has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

