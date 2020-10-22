Earnings results for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Kimberly Clark last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly Clark has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Kimberly Clark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimberly Clark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $157.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.40%. The high price target for KMB is $187.00 and the low price target for KMB is $135.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kimberly Clark has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $157.88, Kimberly Clark has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $148.38. Kimberly Clark has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimberly Clark has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimberly Clark is 62.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimberly Clark will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.84% next year. This indicates that Kimberly Clark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

In the past three months, Kimberly Clark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,045,225.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Kimberly Clark is held by insiders. 71.39% of the stock of Kimberly Clark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB



Earnings for Kimberly Clark are expected to grow by 2.98% in the coming year, from $7.72 to $7.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimberly Clark is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Kimberly Clark is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.54. Kimberly Clark has a PEG Ratio of 3.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kimberly Clark has a P/B Ratio of 260.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

