Earnings results for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Kimco Realty last released its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. Kimco Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.80%. The high price target for KIM is $21.00 and the low price target for KIM is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kimco Realty has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.46, Kimco Realty has a forecasted upside of 34.8% from its current price of $10.73. Kimco Realty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 3.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimco Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kimco Realty is 27.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimco Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.01% next year. This indicates that Kimco Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

In the past three months, Kimco Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Kimco Realty is held by insiders. 87.92% of the stock of Kimco Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kimco Realty are expected to grow by 9.32% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimco Realty is 4.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Kimco Realty is 4.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Kimco Realty has a PEG Ratio of 7.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kimco Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

