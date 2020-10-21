Earnings results for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Kinder Morgan last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.2. Kinder Morgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.17%. The high price target for KMI is $23.00 and the low price target for KMI is $13.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinder Morgan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.27, Kinder Morgan has a forecasted upside of 36.2% from its current price of $12.68. Kinder Morgan has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kinder Morgan has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinder Morgan is 110.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Kinder Morgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 114.13% in the coming year. This indicates that Kinder Morgan may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

In the past three months, Kinder Morgan insiders have bought 1,052.96% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,598,573.00 in company stock and sold $832,514.00 in company stock. Only 14.19% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by insiders. 60.63% of the stock of Kinder Morgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI



Earnings for Kinder Morgan are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 181.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Kinder Morgan is 181.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Kinder Morgan has a PEG Ratio of 4.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kinder Morgan has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

