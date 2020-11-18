Earnings results for Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2.

Kingsoft Cloud last issued its earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kingsoft Cloud has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.25%. The high price target for KC is $34.00 and the low price target for KC is $27.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kingsoft Cloud has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.50, Kingsoft Cloud has a forecasted downside of 18.3% from its current price of $37.31. Kingsoft Cloud has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud does not currently pay a dividend. Kingsoft Cloud does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC)

In the past three months, Kingsoft Cloud insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC)



