Earnings results for Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Kingstone Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. Kingstone Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kingstone Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.32%. The high price target for KINS is $7.00 and the low price target for KINS is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kingstone Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Kingstone Companies has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $6.07. Kingstone Companies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kingstone Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Kingstone Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.00% next year. This indicates that Kingstone Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

In the past three months, Kingstone Companies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $43,805.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Kingstone Companies is held by insiders. 39.40% of the stock of Kingstone Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS



Earnings for Kingstone Companies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Kingstone Companies is -60.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kingstone Companies is -60.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kingstone Companies has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here