Earnings results for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.99) earnings per share over the last year. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.58%. The high price target for KNSA is $40.00 and the low price target for KNSA is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 70.6% from its current price of $18.76. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

In the past three months, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,186,026.00 in company stock. 70.63% of the stock of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.04% of the stock of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA



Earnings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.30) to ($2.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is -8.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is -8.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here