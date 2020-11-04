Earnings results for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Kinross Gold last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinross Gold has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Kinross Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinross Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.73%. The high price target for KGC is $14.50 and the low price target for KGC is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinross Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.08, Kinross Gold has a forecasted upside of 34.7% from its current price of $8.22. Kinross Gold has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kinross Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kinross Gold is 35.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kinross Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.04% next year. This indicates that Kinross Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

In the past three months, Kinross Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Kinross Gold is held by insiders. 53.20% of the stock of Kinross Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC



Earnings for Kinross Gold are expected to grow by 31.43% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinross Gold is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Kinross Gold is 11.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Kinross Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

