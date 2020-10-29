Earnings results for Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Kinsale Capital Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.7. Kinsale Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.71%. The high price target for KNSL is $220.00 and the low price target for KNSL is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinsale Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.75, Kinsale Capital Group has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $203.55. Kinsale Capital Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend yield of 0.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kinsale Capital Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 14.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kinsale Capital Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.55% next year. This indicates that Kinsale Capital Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

In the past three months, Kinsale Capital Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,295,900.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by insiders. 84.60% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL



Earnings for Kinsale Capital Group are expected to grow by 16.72% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $3.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 69.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 69.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Kinsale Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 11.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

