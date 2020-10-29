Earnings results for Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Kirby last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company earned $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. Kirby has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year. Kirby has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirby in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.34%. The high price target for KEX is $100.00 and the low price target for KEX is $48.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kirby has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.86, Kirby has a forecasted upside of 92.3% from its current price of $36.32. Kirby has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby does not currently pay a dividend. Kirby does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

In the past three months, Kirby insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Kirby is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of Kirby is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirby (NYSE:KEX



Earnings for Kirby are expected to grow by 31.89% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Kirby is -12.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kirby has a PEG Ratio of 2.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kirby has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

