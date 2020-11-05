Earnings results for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business earned $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Kirkland Lake Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.19%. The high price target for KL is $95.50 and the low price target for KL is $37.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kirkland Lake Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.75, Kirkland Lake Gold has a forecasted upside of 41.2% from its current price of $46.57. Kirkland Lake Gold has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold has a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kirkland Lake Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 18.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kirkland Lake Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.05% next year. This indicates that Kirkland Lake Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

In the past three months, Kirkland Lake Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.81% of the stock of Kirkland Lake Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL



Earnings for Kirkland Lake Gold are expected to grow by 22.78% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 15.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Kirkland Lake Gold is 15.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.73. Kirkland Lake Gold has a PEG Ratio of 4.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kirkland Lake Gold has a P/B Ratio of 5.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

