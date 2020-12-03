Earnings results for Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Kirkland’s last released its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.90. The company earned $124.72 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kirkland’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kirkland’s in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Kirkland’s.

Dividend Strength: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s does not currently pay a dividend. Kirkland’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

In the past three months, Kirkland’s insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $23,580.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kirkland’s is held by insiders. 36.13% of the stock of Kirkland’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK



The P/E ratio of Kirkland's is -4.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kirkland's has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

