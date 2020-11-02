Earnings results for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Spirit Realty Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:SRC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.43%. The high price target for SRC is $56.00 and the low price target for SRC is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spirit Realty Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.20, Spirit Realty Capital has a forecasted upside of 40.4% from its current price of $30.05. Spirit Realty Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spirit Realty Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 74.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Spirit Realty Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.51% in the coming year. This indicates that Spirit Realty Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:SRC)

In the past three months, Spirit Realty Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Spirit Realty Capital is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:SRC



Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 9.47% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $2.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 44.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 44.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.01. Spirit Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here