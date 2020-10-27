Earnings results for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year. Kite Realty Group Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.84%. The high price target for KRG is $18.00 and the low price target for KRG is $11.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kite Realty Group Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.40, Kite Realty Group Trust has a forecasted upside of 23.8% from its current price of $10.82. Kite Realty Group Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kite Realty Group Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kite Realty Group Trust is 19.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kite Realty Group Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.70% next year. This indicates that Kite Realty Group Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

In the past three months, Kite Realty Group Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.11% of the stock of Kite Realty Group Trust is held by insiders. 92.18% of the stock of Kite Realty Group Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG



Earnings for Kite Realty Group Trust are expected to grow by 4.65% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Kite Realty Group Trust is -90.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kite Realty Group Trust is -90.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kite Realty Group Trust has a PEG Ratio of 7.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kite Realty Group Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here