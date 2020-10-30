Earnings results for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KKR & Co. Inc. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.9. KKR & Co. Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.07%. The high price target for KKR is $41.00 and the low price target for KKR is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KKR & Co. Inc. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.25, KKR & Co. Inc. has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $34.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KKR & Co. Inc. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 32.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KKR & Co. Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.55% next year. This indicates that KKR & Co. Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

In the past three months, KKR & Co. Inc. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $490,000,000.00 in company stock. 39.34% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.24% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR



Earnings for KKR & Co. Inc. are expected to grow by 24.05% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 128.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 128.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. KKR & Co. Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

