Earnings results for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.63%. The high price target for KREF is $20.50 and the low price target for KREF is $16.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.90, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $16.78. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 102.99%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.99% in the coming year. This indicates that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

In the past three months, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,476,884.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by insiders. 81.28% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust are expected to grow by 1.67% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 22.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 22.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

