Earnings results for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.48.

KLA last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has generated $10.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. KLA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KLA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $210.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.93%. The high price target for KLAC is $250.00 and the low price target for KLAC is $158.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KLA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $210.38, KLA has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $198.59. KLA has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KLA does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KLA is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KLA will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.34% next year. This indicates that KLA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

In the past three months, KLA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,026,924.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of KLA is held by insiders. 89.38% of the stock of KLA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC



Earnings for KLA are expected to grow by 7.63% in the coming year, from $11.40 to $12.27 per share. The P/E ratio of KLA is 25.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of KLA is 25.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. KLA has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KLA has a P/B Ratio of 11.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

