Earnings results for KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.1.

KLX Energy Services last announced its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported ($4.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $36.20 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services has generated ($21.60) earnings per share over the last year. KLX Energy Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KLX Energy Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.69%. The high price target for KLXE is $25.00 and the low price target for KLXE is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services does not currently pay a dividend. KLX Energy Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

In the past three months, KLX Energy Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.70% of the stock of KLX Energy Services is held by insiders. 89.16% of the stock of KLX Energy Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE



Earnings for KLX Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($17.25) to ($3.50) per share. The P/E ratio of KLX Energy Services is -0.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of KLX Energy Services is -0.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. KLX Energy Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.12. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

