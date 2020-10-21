Earnings results for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight Transportation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Knight-Swift Transportation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.32%. The high price target for KNX is $60.00 and the low price target for KNX is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Knight-Swift Transportation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.82, Knight-Swift Transportation has a forecasted upside of 23.3% from its current price of $39.59. Knight-Swift Transportation has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Knight-Swift Transportation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 14.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Knight-Swift Transportation will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.51% next year. This indicates that Knight-Swift Transportation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

In the past three months, Knight-Swift Transportation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,229,179.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by insiders. 84.35% of the stock of Knight-Swift Transportation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX



Earnings for Knight-Swift Transportation are expected to grow by 20.35% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 23.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Knight-Swift Transportation is 23.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Knight-Swift Transportation has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here