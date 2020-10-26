Earnings results for Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Knoll last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter. Knoll has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Knoll has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knoll in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.38%. The high price target for KNL is $12.00 and the low price target for KNL is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Knoll has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Knoll has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $13.39. Knoll has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll pays a meaningful dividend of 1.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Knoll does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

In the past three months, Knoll insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $91,700.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Knoll is held by insiders. 88.52% of the stock of Knoll is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knoll (NYSE:KNL



The P/E ratio of Knoll is 23.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Knoll is 23.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.61. Knoll has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

