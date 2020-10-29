Earnings results for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Knowles last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.1. Knowles has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knowles in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.74%. The high price target for KN is $23.00 and the low price target for KN is $19.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Knowles has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.40, Knowles has a forecasted upside of 34.7% from its current price of $15.14. Knowles has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles does not currently pay a dividend. Knowles does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN)

In the past three months, Knowles insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $150,900.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.48% of the stock of Knowles is held by insiders. 99.33% of the stock of Knowles is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knowles (NYSE:KN



Earnings for Knowles are expected to grow by 126.32% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Knowles is 89.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Knowles is 89.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Knowles has a PEG Ratio of 4.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Knowles has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here