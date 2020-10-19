Earnings results for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Koninklijke Philips last released its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Koninklijke Philips has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.49%. The high price target for PHG is $51.00 and the low price target for PHG is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Koninklijke Philips has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Koninklijke Philips has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $48.81. Koninklijke Philips has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Koninklijke Philips does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 41.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Koninklijke Philips will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.63% next year. This indicates that Koninklijke Philips will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

In the past three months, Koninklijke Philips insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.85% of the stock of Koninklijke Philips is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG



Earnings for Koninklijke Philips are expected to grow by 7.85% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 39.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 39.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.00. Koninklijke Philips has a PEG Ratio of 1.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Koninklijke Philips has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here