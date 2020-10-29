Earnings results for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Kontoor Brands last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Its revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.4. Kontoor Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kontoor Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.27%. The high price target for KTB is $46.00 and the low price target for KTB is $20.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kontoor Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.33, Kontoor Brands has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $31.25. Kontoor Brands has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Kontoor Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

In the past three months, Kontoor Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Kontoor Brands is held by insiders. 89.71% of the stock of Kontoor Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB



Earnings for Kontoor Brands are expected to grow by 86.90% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Kontoor Brands is 260.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Kontoor Brands is 260.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. Kontoor Brands has a PEG Ratio of 5.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kontoor Brands has a P/B Ratio of 25.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

