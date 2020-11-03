Earnings results for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Kopin last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. Kopin has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Kopin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kopin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.50%. The high price target for KOPN is $2.50 and the low price target for KOPN is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kopin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.25, Kopin has a forecasted upside of 87.5% from its current price of $1.20. Kopin has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin does not currently pay a dividend. Kopin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

In the past three months, Kopin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Kopin is held by insiders. Only 18.74% of the stock of Kopin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN



Earnings for Kopin are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.10) to ($0.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Kopin is -5.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kopin is -5.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kopin has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

