Earnings results for Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Korea Electric Power last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. Korea Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Dividend Strength: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power does not currently pay a dividend. Korea Electric Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

In the past three months, Korea Electric Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Korea Electric Power is held by insiders. Only 3.38% of the stock of Korea Electric Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP



Earnings for Korea Electric Power are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Korea Electric Power is -17.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Korea Electric Power is -17.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Korea Electric Power has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Korea Electric Power has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

