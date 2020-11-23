Earnings results for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Korn Ferry last announced its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business earned $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. Its revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.2. Korn Ferry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Korn Ferry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.75%. The high price target for KFY is $43.00 and the low price target for KFY is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Korn Ferry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.20, Korn Ferry has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $38.25. Korn Ferry has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Korn Ferry has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Korn Ferry is 13.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Korn Ferry will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.63% next year. This indicates that Korn Ferry will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

In the past three months, Korn Ferry insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $57,035.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.08% of the stock of Korn Ferry is held by insiders. 88.36% of the stock of Korn Ferry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY



Earnings for Korn Ferry are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Korn Ferry is 72.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Korn Ferry is 72.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.08. Korn Ferry has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here