Earnings results for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Kraft Heinz last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm earned $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has generated $2.85 earnings per share over the last year. Kraft Heinz has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kraft Heinz in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.37, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.62%. The high price target for KHC is $42.00 and the low price target for KHC is $28.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kraft Heinz has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Kraft Heinz has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kraft Heinz is 56.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kraft Heinz will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.24% next year. This indicates that Kraft Heinz will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

In the past three months, Kraft Heinz insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Kraft Heinz is held by insiders. 58.02% of the stock of Kraft Heinz is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC



Earnings for Kraft Heinz are expected to decrease by -5.60% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Kraft Heinz is -194.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kraft Heinz has a PEG Ratio of 2.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kraft Heinz has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

