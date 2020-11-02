Earnings results for Kraton (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Sogou last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company earned $261.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. Sogou has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.3. Sogou has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kraton (NYSE:SOGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sogou in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kraton (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou does not currently pay a dividend. Sogou does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kraton (NYSE:SOGO)

In the past three months, Sogou insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Sogou is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kraton (NYSE:SOGO



Earnings for Sogou are expected to grow by 440.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Sogou is 111.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Sogou is 111.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Sogou has a PEG Ratio of 24.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sogou has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

