Earnings results for Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Kraton last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm earned $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Kraton has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Kraton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kraton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.68%. The high price target for KRA is $45.00 and the low price target for KRA is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kraton has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.20, Kraton has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of $27.42. Kraton has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton does not currently pay a dividend. Kraton does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

In the past three months, Kraton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.32% of the stock of Kraton is held by insiders. 93.47% of the stock of Kraton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kraton (NYSE:KRA



Earnings for Kraton are expected to grow by 268.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Kraton is 4.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Kraton is 4.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.89. Kraton has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

