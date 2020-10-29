Earnings results for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business earned $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.1. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.94%. The high price target for KTOS is $26.00 and the low price target for KTOS is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a forecasted upside of 16.9% from its current price of $19.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

In the past three months, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,246,091.00 in company stock. Only 15.54% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by insiders. 86.27% of the stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS



Earnings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions are expected to grow by 60.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 481.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 481.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 29.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

