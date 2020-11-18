Earnings results for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.91%. The high price target for KLIC is $36.00 and the low price target for KLIC is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 104.35%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Kulicke and Soffa Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.63% next year. This indicates that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

In the past three months, Kulicke and Soffa Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $264,700.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is held by insiders. 85.53% of the stock of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC



Earnings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries are expected to grow by 68.75% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 43.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Kulicke and Soffa Industries is 43.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 71.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

