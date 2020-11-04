Earnings results for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/16/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.27%. The high price target for KRUS is $36.00 and the low price target for KRUS is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kura Sushi USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, Kura Sushi USA has a forecasted upside of 55.3% from its current price of $13.31. Kura Sushi USA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA does not currently pay a dividend. Kura Sushi USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

In the past three months, Kura Sushi USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Kura Sushi USA is held by insiders. 35.02% of the stock of Kura Sushi USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS



Earnings for Kura Sushi USA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($0.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Kura Sushi USA is -11.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kura Sushi USA is -11.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kura Sushi USA has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

