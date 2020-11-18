Earnings results for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

L Brands last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company earned $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Its revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. L Brands has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year. L Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. L Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on L Brands (NYSE:LB)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for L Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.49, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.81%. The high price target for LB is $50.00 and the low price target for LB is $8.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

L Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.28, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.49, L Brands has a forecasted downside of 16.8% from its current price of $35.45. L Brands has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands does not currently pay a dividend. L Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: L Brands (NYSE:LB)

In the past three months, L Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $851,190.00 in company stock. Only 17.83% of the stock of L Brands is held by insiders. 76.89% of the stock of L Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of L Brands (NYSE:LB



Earnings for L Brands are expected to grow by 67.46% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of L Brands is -12.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of L Brands is -12.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. L Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

