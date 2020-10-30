Earnings results for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.7199999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58.

L3Harris Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The company earned $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has generated $10.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. L3Harris Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $243.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.38%. The high price target for LHX is $290.00 and the low price target for LHX is $205.00. There are currently 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

L3Harris Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 19 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $243.41, L3Harris Technologies has a forecasted upside of 49.4% from its current price of $162.95. L3Harris Technologies has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. L3Harris Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 33.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, L3Harris Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.56% next year. This indicates that L3Harris Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

In the past three months, L3Harris Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by insiders. 82.28% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX



Earnings for L3Harris Technologies are expected to grow by 11.99% in the coming year, from $11.43 to $12.80 per share. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 27.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 27.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 29.88. L3Harris Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. L3Harris Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

