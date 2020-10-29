Earnings results for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Ladder Capital last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company earned $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Ladder Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ladder Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.66, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.33%. The high price target for LADR is $19.10 and the low price target for LADR is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ladder Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.66, Ladder Capital has a forecasted upside of 81.3% from its current price of $6.98. Ladder Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ladder Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ladder Capital is 55.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Ladder Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 142.86% in the coming year. This indicates that Ladder Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

In the past three months, Ladder Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Ladder Capital is held by insiders. 48.58% of the stock of Ladder Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR



Earnings for Ladder Capital are expected to grow by 51.35% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Ladder Capital is 15.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Ladder Capital is 15.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Ladder Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

