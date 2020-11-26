Earnings results for LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

LAIX last posted its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter. LAIX has generated ($1.67) earnings per share over the last year. LAIX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 26th, 2020. LAIX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 26th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LAIX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.26%. The high price target for LAIX is $3.00 and the low price target for LAIX is $2.80. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LAIX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.90, LAIX has a forecasted upside of 54.3% from its current price of $1.88. LAIX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX does not currently pay a dividend. LAIX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

In the past three months, LAIX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.56% of the stock of LAIX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX



Earnings for LAIX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.34) per share. The P/E ratio of LAIX is -0.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LAIX is -0.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

