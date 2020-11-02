Earnings results for Lake Shore Bancorp (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

NeoPhotonics last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business earned $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Its revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. NeoPhotonics has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. NeoPhotonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lake Shore Bancorp (NYSE:NPTN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.58%. The high price target for NPTN is $14.00 and the low price target for NPTN is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NeoPhotonics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lake Shore Bancorp (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics does not currently pay a dividend. NeoPhotonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lake Shore Bancorp (NYSE:NPTN)

In the past three months, NeoPhotonics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of NeoPhotonics is held by insiders. 89.65% of the stock of NeoPhotonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lake Shore Bancorp (NYSE:NPTN



Earnings for NeoPhotonics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.08 to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of NeoPhotonics is 21.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of NeoPhotonics is 21.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.53. NeoPhotonics has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

