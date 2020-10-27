Earnings results for Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Lake Shore Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Lake Shore Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Dividend Strength: Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lake Shore Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

In the past three months, Lake Shore Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $16,484.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Lake Shore Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 8.35% of the stock of Lake Shore Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK



The P/E ratio of Lake Shore Bancorp is 16.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Lake Shore Bancorp is 16.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Lake Shore Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

