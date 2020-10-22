Earnings results for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Lakeland Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business earned $56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Lakeland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lakeland Bancorp in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Lakeland Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lakeland Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 34.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lakeland Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.05% next year. This indicates that Lakeland Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

In the past three months, Lakeland Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $87,826.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.31% of the stock of Lakeland Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.12% of the stock of Lakeland Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI



Earnings for Lakeland Bancorp are expected to grow by 4.72% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 8.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 8.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here