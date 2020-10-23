Earnings results for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Lakeland Financial last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Lakeland Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Dividend Strength: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lakeland Financial has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lakeland Financial is 35.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lakeland Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.78% next year. This indicates that Lakeland Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

In the past three months, Lakeland Financial insiders have sold 1,257.43% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,229.00 in company stock and sold $138,852.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Lakeland Financial is held by insiders. 77.02% of the stock of Lakeland Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN



Earnings for Lakeland Financial are expected to decrease by -18.27% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Financial is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Financial is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Lakeland Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here